Politics

WATCH | 'Private sector should have quotas for hiring South Africans over foreigners': ANC's TK Nciza

05 October 2023 - 09:51 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has called for a quota to be put in place in the private sector to ensure more South Africans are hired than foreigners.

Nciza was speaking at a press briefing on the outcomes of the provincial executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

“We call on them [the private sector] to employ South Africans and let's agree on a quota. We must have a quota. We will start in Gauteng. [When] you go to restaurants you hardly come across a South African,” he said.

“People believe only the government must employ our people, which is not possible. Everybody wants to blame everything, including [un]employment, on the government.

“If the private sector doesn’t come to the party, people will revolt against the government without seeing we have a private sector that is not coming to the party.”

Nciza said he was not calling for xenophobia and companies should still hire foreigners, but a quota needs to be established.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Lawyer for Chinese human trafficking accused threatens to withdraw due to lack of funds

The trial of seven Chinese nationals charged with human trafficking and child labour was on Monday postponed until Thursday to allow the accused to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Serious questions must be asked, says Ramaphosa on Joburg blaze

Serious questions must be asked about why bylaws are not being enforced across vast swathes of certain cities and how the laws and regulations have ...
Politics
1 month ago

Sending us back to Zim would be killing us, say ZEP holders as they await Motsoaledi’s next move

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders are grateful for the reprieve but wary of what the minister will do next
News
3 months ago

WATCH | ‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says illegal migrants have been a ticking time bomb for South Africa, stating they put a heavy strain on the ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi visit Beitbridge to launch 'secure borders' ... Politics
  2. Slow start to protest aimed at keeping uMngeni mayor Pappas's 'trousers zipped' Politics
  3. Nzimande in fiery bust-up with parliamentary committee over NSFAS Politics
  4. WATCH | 'Private sector should have quotas for hiring South Africans over ... Politics
  5. Limpopo ANC is still haunted by Nasrec fallout Politics

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...