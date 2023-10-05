WATCH | 'Private sector should have quotas for hiring South Africans over foreigners': ANC's TK Nciza

ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has called for a quota to be put in place in the private sector to ensure more South Africans are hired than foreigners.
Nciza was speaking at a press briefing on the outcomes of the provincial executive committee meeting on Wednesday.
“We call on them [the private sector] to employ South Africans and let's agree on a quota. We must have a quota. We will start in Gauteng. [When] you go to restaurants you hardly come across a South African,” he said.
“People believe only the government must employ our people, which is not possible. Everybody wants to blame everything, including [un]employment, on the government.
“If the private sector doesn’t come to the party, people will revolt against the government without seeing we have a private sector that is not coming to the party.”
Nciza said he was not calling for xenophobia and companies should still hire foreigners, but a quota needs to be established.
TimesLIVE
