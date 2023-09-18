South Africa

Lawyer for Chinese human trafficking accused threatens to withdraw due to lack of funds

18 September 2023 - 18:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two of the seven accused charged with human trafficking are in custody after they violated their bail conditions. Stock photo.
Two of the seven accused charged with human trafficking are in custody after they violated their bail conditions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The trial of seven Chinese nationals charged with human trafficking and child labour was on Monday postponed until Thursday to allow the accused to raise funds to pay for their legal representation. 

The lawyer for all the accused told the Johannesburg high court that the first accused, Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, has failed on his commitment to ensure payments.

The lawyer said he had previously warned the accused that he would pull out of the matter because of a lack of financial instruction. 

Other accused are Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying and Zhang Zhilian. 

The department of employment and labour said the accused were arrested after a joint operation carried out at their premises of a company called Beautiful City Pty Ltd located at Village Deep, Johannesburg.

Chinese factory raided after 'human trafficking' tip-off: What you need to know

A group of illegal immigrants and children were allegedly found locked up in the Johannesburg factory
News
3 years ago

They were arrested on November 12 2019 in a joint operation by the department’s inspection and enforcement services branch with the police and the department of home affairs. 

“The joint operation uncovered illegal immigrants, some of whom were minors who are alleged to have been about 15 at the time, and subjected to horror working conditions and kept in the locked premises. Most of the migrants were Malawian nationals and others were Zimbabweans,” department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said. 

The accused face counts of human trafficking, contravention of the Immigration Act, kidnapping, pointing a firearm, debt bondage, benefiting from the services of a victim of trafficking, conduct that facilitates trafficking, illegally assisting people remain in South Africa and failure to comply with duties of an employer. 

Chen Hui and Zhang Zhilian are in custody for violating their bail conditions. The other five accused are out on bail. 

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

‘Hundreds of thousands’ trafficked into SE Asia crypto-fraud, online gambling scam centres — UN

Most of the trafficking victims were from other Southeast Asian countries as well as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, but some were recruited from as far ...
News
2 weeks ago

Three nabbed in Botswana after truck bound for South Africa found with 40 men and boys inside

Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
News
4 weeks ago

Uniting against human trafficking: A call to the ANC Women's League

On the eve of the ANC Women's League conference, I call upon all my sister comrades in our structure to join forces in the fight against human ...
Ideas
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Rough seas cause damage to rail operations in Gqeberha South Africa
  2. Lawyer for Chinese human trafficking accused threatens to withdraw due to lack ... South Africa
  3. Transmission company gets more licences South Africa
  4. Security personnel in Pretoria East substation held at gunpoint by vandals News
  5. South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain in October, says AA South Africa

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial