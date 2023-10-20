Politics

Ramaphosa to attend Israel-Gaza peace summit in Cairo

20 October 2023 - 14:45 By Bhargav Acharya
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image.
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend a peace summit in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday to discuss the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, his office said.

“President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, the resulting enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip,” the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

“South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East.”

South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the region, likening the plight of Palestinians to its own people under an apartheid regime that ended in 1994. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Cabinet wants ICC to probe Gaza hospital bombing that killed more than 500 Palestinians

The South African government wants the International Criminal Court to investigate the bombing of the Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, allegedly by Israel ...
Politics
1 day ago

Devastating events in Israel, Palestine have saddened us, Ramaphosa tells Dutch monarch

President Cyril Ramaphosa used a state visit from the Dutch monarch to again call for a cessation of hostilities between warring parties in the ...
Politics
1 day ago

South Africa criticises bombing of Gaza hospital, attacks on civilians

The South African government on Wednesday condemned the killing of civilians in Palestine and Israel.
Politics
2 days ago

Hamas leader sends SOS to Naledi Pandor over humanitarian aid

Dirco spokesperson says SA is ready to share its experience in mediation and conflict resolution
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa: ANC calls for immediate end to Hamas-Israel hostilities and return to negotiations

The ANC’s national executive committee has described as "genocidal and atrocious" Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Politics
3 days ago
