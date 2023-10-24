Politics

WATCH | Naledi Pandor in UN debate on Israel-Palestine war

24 October 2023 - 16:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is participating in the UN security council debate on the Israel-Palestine war on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Reuters reported Qatar's ruling emir urged the international community not to grant Israel “unrestricted authorisation to kill” Palestinians in its fight against Hamas in what he called a dangerous escalation that threatens global security.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Obama warns some of Israel's actions in Gaza may backfire

Some of Israel's actions in its war against Hamas, like cutting off food and water for Gaza, could "harden Palestinian attitudes for generations" and ...
News
3 days ago

UK church leader warns against assuming Israel behind Gaza hospital blast

The Church of England's spiritual head said on Sunday he had "no idea" how many people died in a blast last week at an Anglican hospital in the Gaza ...
News
4 days ago

US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on personnel

American citizens should not travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US troops and personnel in the region, the US state department said on Sunday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  2. LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni Politics
  5. 'We deploy only the best': Mashatile defends ANC cadre deployment policy Politics

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...