International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is participating in the UN security council debate on the Israel-Palestine war on Tuesday.
On Tuesday Reuters reported Qatar's ruling emir urged the international community not to grant Israel “unrestricted authorisation to kill” Palestinians in its fight against Hamas in what he called a dangerous escalation that threatens global security.
WATCH | Naledi Pandor in UN debate on Israel-Palestine war
