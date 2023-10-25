Scopa to subpoena Eskom cop after digging in his heels for months

Burger has refused to appear before the committee, arguing it has no mandate to deal with national security matters.
Parliament will subpoena Brig Jaap Burger to appear before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) over his role in the investigation of crime and corruption at Eskom.
After several requests for him to voluntarily appear before the committee, Burger has dug in his heels, insisting the committee has no powers to probe criminality at the power utility.
On Wednesday, Scopa members unanimously voted for his subpoena.
Burger is the police representative who engaged former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on the corruption, criminal activity and maladministration taking place at the power utility.
De Ruyter told Scopa in April he had provided all the information at his disposal about crime and corruption at Eskom to a police officer who was designated by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to be the liaison with the intelligence operation investigating the allegations.
“This officer has had full access to all the intelligence gathered and has stated to me he has kept his line command informed,” said De Ruyter at the time.
Scopa gives no-show Eskom cop last chance to appear before it
SIU head tells how De Ruyter ran amok and he should face the music
Committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP) revealed that after the committee’s October 10 meeting where it resolved to give Burger a last chance to appear on October 25, he again wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula reiterating his concerns have not been addressed and he was therefore not in a position to accept the committee’s invitation.
In a letter dated October 23, acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli wrote to Burger and appealed to him to co-operate with the committee as it performs its functions.
“Contrary to the views and concerns expressed by Brig Burger in his letter to the speaker, it is our considered view Scopa is acting within its constitutional mandate and powers in requesting his appearance before the committee,” Hlengwa said.
“His retirement is not an impediment for him to provide oral evidence or submit records for information in pursuit of Scopa’s oversight inquiry on the matters.”
The summons will be issued for Burger to appear on November 15.
TimesLIVE
