Politics

Government moves to rectify social grant payment glitches — Mashatile

26 October 2023 - 21:22
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says technical people from the big commercial banks will be brought in to help Postbank with its banking systems. File photo.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says technical people from the big commercial banks will be brought in to help Postbank with its banking systems. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government regrets the glitches in the payment of social grants that affected several grant recipients recently.

“We fully understand the distress and suffering that resulted from this system glitch, which left recipients, especially older people, unable to access their grants with their SA Social Security Agency [Sassa] Postbank cards,” he said. “The government remains fully committed to timely and seamless payment of social grants to all beneficiaries.”

Mashatile said the matter was receiving necessary attention and President Cyril Ramaphosa was receiving regular progress reports from the ministers of communications and digital technologies, and social development.

Mashatile said as part of measures to prevent a recurrence, a task team comprising the departments, Sassa, the Post Office and Postbank has been set up to monitor and track the payment system in real time and to strengthen Postbank’s technical infrastructure.

Additional reinforcement measures will include the engagement of experts in the banking field for a comprehensive review of the grant payment system and continuous rectification of the system vulnerabilities, he said. Included in the review of the payment system is ensuring the consistency of monthly payments, ensuring card replacement and the system itself.

“The president asked them to look at the overall overhauling of the system.”

He said they would also bring in technical people from the big commercial banks to help Postbank with its banking system and ensure it works.

Mashatile defended the use of Postbank, saying it was chosen because of its wide reach.

ANC MP Nokuzola Ndongeni had asked Mashatile whether the government had considered any measures to review and strengthen the capacity of the state to deliver social grants without future disruptions.

READ MORE:

Sassa gold cards will work beyond December expiry date: Postbank

Social grants beneficiaries using Sassa gold cards will be paid their grants using their expired cards in December and all subsequent months, ...
News
3 days ago

No service interruptions at key entities says government as PSA embarks on strike

It was business as usual on Wednesday at the South African Social Security Agency, home affairs and labour departments during protest action over a ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Minister, fix social grants saga or someone will be fixed: Mbalula sends a warning

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula warned if grant beneficiaries do not get their money “someone will be fixed”.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  2. LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni Politics
  5. 'We deploy only the best': Mashatile defends ANC cadre deployment policy Politics

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...