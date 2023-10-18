South Africa

No service interruptions at key entities says government as PSA embarks on strike

18 October 2023 - 13:14
The Public Servants Association has embarked on a national shutdown at the State Information Technology Agency over a wage dispute. File photo.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

It was business as usual on Wednesday at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), home affairs and labour departments during protest action over a wage dispute by the Public Service Association (PSA).

On Monday the PSA said its members would embark on a “total shutdown” at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) from Wednesday.

Sita provides IT services to government departments such as home affairs, employment and labour and Sassa. 

PSA spokesperson Claude Naiker said about 800 members had downed tools on Wednesday.

“They're busy with the strike action and are picketing so obviously they're not going to work. The employer has called us back for a meeting today. Hopefully we can settle, but in the interim we are intensifying the strike action,” he said.

Earlier in the week, PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka said the union is demanding a 7.5% increase, while the employer has moved from 4.5% to 5%, according to BusinessLIVE.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said operations had not been affected by the strike.

“The strike has been hyped. You know Sassa services are essential,” he said.

Labour also confirmed the department had not experienced “challenges” with services within the department and was operating as normal.

Home affairs said there were no reports of service interruptions.

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele urged Sita and the union to find a “speedy and amicable resolution”.

“The department has been alerted of the deadlock with negotiations and the subsequent protest action. Although the department has noted calls for the minister to intervene, it is important to note this is a labour matter between the PSA, representing the employees, and Sita as an employer. Minister Gungubele is, however, calling on both parties to find a speedy and amicable resolution to ensure service delivery is not negatively affected.

“The department has been assured by Sita that plans are in place to ensure key operations of the agency will be protected from any negative impact by this protest.”

TimesLIVE

