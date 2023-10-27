Politics

'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final

27 October 2023 - 17:58
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the media on the sidelines of a oversight visit to Emfuleni Local Municipality on Friday.
Image: Amanda Khoza.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is jetting off to France on Friday afternoon to show his support for the Springboks when they meet the All Blacks in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday night.

“Play your hearts out,” he said on Friday afternoon. 

The president was speaking after an engagement with stakeholders at the Vereeniging City Hall after conducting an oversight visit at the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality. 

Ramaphosa is hoping to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time. 

“I am going there to encourage them as I did when I went to Japan [in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final]. I am going to encourage them and boost their morale and inform them that they are there representing 62 million South Africans.

“They must play their hearts out. They must give their all and make sure that they score those tries and penalties and bring the cup home. I believe they are very confident and I will be looking at every player's eyes to see the level of confidence they have.” 

Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to showing his support and “demonstrating that the people of South Africa are behind them”.

TimesLIVE 

