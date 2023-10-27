South Africa, New Zealand and rugby fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath to see whether the Springboks can defend their title when they clash with longtime rivals the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announced the starting line-up for the game on Thursday. He made two changes to his team for the much-anticipated match, recalling the 2019 final half-back pairing of Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk to the run-on side. This makes them the most-capped 9 and 10 combination in Springbok history.
The two nations have won two-thirds of the nine RWCs played. That ratio will be higher come Saturday.
The Springboks and All Blacks have met 105 times, but Saturday is only the second time they will contest the right to hold aloft the Webb Ellis Cup.
POLL | Will the Boks defend their title when they face off against All Blacks?
Image: Reuters
South Africa, New Zealand and rugby fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath to see whether the Springboks can defend their title when they clash with longtime rivals the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announced the starting line-up for the game on Thursday. He made two changes to his team for the much-anticipated match, recalling the 2019 final half-back pairing of Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk to the run-on side. This makes them the most-capped 9 and 10 combination in Springbok history.
The two nations have won two-thirds of the nine RWCs played. That ratio will be higher come Saturday.
The Springboks and All Blacks have met 105 times, but Saturday is only the second time they will contest the right to hold aloft the Webb Ellis Cup.
READ MORE:
Across the globe: Mosito Ramaili of Saffas in NYC ready for Rugby World Cup watch party
EDITORIAL | Boks seek history, and a nation’s will just might carry them to it
MARK KEOHANE | There will be no love lost in the City of Love on Saturday
Boks’ Etzebeth, Libbok, Nienaber nominated for World Rugby awards
Here are public viewing sites in Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup final
All Blacks make one change for World Cup final against Boks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos