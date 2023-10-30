President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced Friday, December 15th as the official public holiday earmarked to celebrate the Springboks historic Rugby World Cup win.
This comes after the Springboks’ victory against the All Blacks and Ramaphosa’s remarks after the national team won their semifinal against England.
He said then he would consider declaring a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.
“South Africans are revelling in this incredible success our boys have achieved in Paris. Many felt we should declare Monday [today] a public holiday and I declined. I said we will consider that when we win the final, at which I will be present,” he said at the time.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | President Ramaphosa declares a national holiday in honour of the Boks and other sports teams
