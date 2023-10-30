South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday in honour of the Boks

30 October 2023 - 21:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Friday, December 15 a national public holiday in celebration of the Springboks' victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that Friday, December 15, is declared as the official public holiday earmarked to celebrate the Springboks’ historic 2023 Rugby World Cup win.

The Springboks on Saturday made history by becoming the only country to win the Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time after a nail-biting 12-11 win over New Zealand in Paris. 

Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa, who had promised the nation a public holiday should the Springboks win, said he had taken into consideration the matric exams which kicked off on Monday. 

He said while many would like to celebrate the Springboks’ win now, this would disrupt a about a million matriculants who are sitting for their exams. 

Ramaphosa called on the country to “give matrics a chance”. 

Hailing the Springboks’ victory, Ramaphosa said their holiday would be a day of hope, celebration and unity, adding that “they’ve shown us what is possible”. 

TimesLIVE

