International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday after South Africa’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Israel.
Gaza health officials said the Israeli assault has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including around 4,100 children, Reuters reported.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Naledi Pandor addresses parliament on Israel’s war with Hamas
Courtesy: SABC News
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday after South Africa’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Israel.
Gaza health officials said the Israeli assault has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including around 4,100 children, Reuters reported.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
DA, ANC differ on SA’s recall of diplomats from Israel, state expresses concern over killing of Palestinians
Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed
DA ‘believes in freedom of expression’, except when it comes to Israel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos