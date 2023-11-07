Politics

WATCH | Naledi Pandor addresses parliament on Israel’s war with Hamas

07 November 2023 - 16:04 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday after South Africa’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Israel.

Gaza health officials said the Israeli assault has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including around 4,100 children, Reuters reported.

DA, ANC differ on SA’s recall of diplomats from Israel, state expresses concern over killing of Palestinians

This is normal practice, says minister Naledi Pandor, who likens comments by Israeli diplomat to those made by US ambassador Reuben Brigety
Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

Having rebuffed calls for a ceasefire, Israel was set to come under sustained pressure on Monday to avoid civilian casualties during its assault on ...
DA ‘believes in freedom of expression’, except when it comes to Israel

The DA has always been firm in its assertion that it “believes in freedom of expression” — except when it comes to Israel.
