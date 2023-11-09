EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing delegates at the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Kenya on Thursday.
The party says the institute is “the home of Africa’s rich knowledge for the benefit of all Africans on the continent and the diaspora”.
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema speaks at launch of Pan African Institute in Kenya
