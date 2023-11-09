Trendy Grey Suit: For a modern and approachable appearance, go for a versatile fragrance with lavender or herbal elements. This choice adds a contemporary touch to your style, making you accessible and on-trend.
Suiting up this season? Here's how to match the right perfume to your swag
Whether you are wearing a classic navy or denim suit, we've got five ways to match your fragrance with your ensemble
While they are a staple in the fashion world, suits are quickly taking centre stage in closets, trends and on runways. Whether it's the trend cycle catching up to the 2010s semi-formal resurgence or our post-pandemic love affair with status symbols, the style is often best complemented with a matching scent.
Zaweer Ebrahim, brand manager for Playboy says your fragrance should complement your style, not steal the show. So how do you do it? Here are some tips from Ebrahim:
SUIT UP WITH A WELL-TAILORED SCENT
The world of fashion is like a giant playground, your chance to let your inner style superhero shine every single day. In your outfit arsenal, you've got the trusty shirts, pants, and those oh-so-stylish sneakers. But nestled between these layers of style and fun are fragrances, often the unsung heroes of your wardrobe, just like how the right suit can be your fashion armour. Together, these unsung heroes, be it the perfect suit or the ideal fragrance, form a dynamic duo that's ready to conquer the fashion world and make a statement.
MATCHING YOUR SUIT TO YOUR FRAGRANCE
Understanding your suit is the first step. Consider the colour and style — classic navy, sleek black, or trendy grey, each sets its own tone. Now, think about the mood you want to convey. Are you aiming for a formal and business-like, or a more casual, approachable vibe? The choice of fragrance should reflect this. The fun of pairing comes next. Lighter-coloured suits pair well with fresh and airy fragrances, think citrus or herbal scents. For darker suits, go for more robust choices like woody or musky fragrances. If you're feeling a little bold, try contrasting your suit and scent for a unique twist. Consider the occasion too — a daytime wedding might call for a different scent than a night out with friends.
Is that BO or do you just smell bad?
EBRAHIM'S FIVE SUIT-PAIRING NOTES
Trendy Grey Suit: For a modern and approachable appearance, go for a versatile fragrance with lavender or herbal elements. This choice adds a contemporary touch to your style, making you accessible and on-trend.
Casual Denim Suit: Embrace a more laid-back style with a light, fresh scent featuring hints of green or floral notes. The gentle green and floral undertones create a sense of casual elegance, making it perfect for those relaxed, yet stylish occasions.
Formal Tuxedo: Elevate your elegance and a touch of luxury with a deep, rich fragrance that incorporates musky or leather undertones.
Classic Navy Suit: For a timeless and elegant look, choose a fresh, clean fragrance with hints of citrus or sea breeze. This pairing is pure classic sophistication, making a lasting impression wherever you go. And for a modern touch, Playboy’s VIP New York with its aromatic scent featuring citrus elements, lemon and cardamom notes, will seamlessly blend a contemporary vibe with your timeless style.
Sleek Black Suit: You can’t go wrong with a bold, confident fragrance with spicy or woody notes to match the sophistication of your black suit. Discover the Playboy Signature Collection — Presence, which infuses a sense of authority with its Woody, Oriental, and Amber notes, making your presence felt in style.
