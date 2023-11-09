Deputy President Paul Mashatile is answering questions from MPs in parliament on Thursday.
He is expected to join proceedings virtually.
“The deputy president is expected to respond to questions pertaining to his role as leader of government business in the National Assembly, his chairship of the justice, crime prevention and security cabinet committee, as well as the Human Resources Development Council, among others,” his office said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Mashatile answers questions in parliament virtually
