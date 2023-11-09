Politics

WATCH | Mashatile answers questions in parliament virtually

09 November 2023 - 14:04 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is answering questions from MPs in parliament on Thursday.

He is expected to join proceedings virtually.

“The deputy president is expected to respond to questions pertaining to his role as leader of government business in the National Assembly, his chairship of the justice, crime prevention and security cabinet committee, as well as the Human Resources Development Council, among others,” his office said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Let’s take the minister’s highway robbery as a serious wake-up call

The robbery of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her VIP protection unit is a new low for the police
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Pastor tells of how two women were killed during a church robbery

Pastor Deogratius Kabanda is in shock after armed men stormed into his church during a recent service and left two women dead and another wounded.
News
5 days ago

Cost containment will ensure prudent management of finances: Ramaphosa

The cost containment measures introduced by the National Treasury to rein in runaway government spending are necessary.
News
1 week ago

Government moves to rectify social grant payment glitches — Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government regrets the glitches in the payment of social grants that affected several grant recipients ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Treasury gives eThekwini green light to roll over billions in grant funding Politics
  2. WATCH | Israel ambassador must go and ANC disunity must stop: Mbalula Politics
  3. Mashatile tells MPs he has ‘full confidence’ in Cele, police commissioner ... Politics
  4. Pay whistle-blowers, says Zondo, as R2.5bn is recovered in state capture probes Politics
  5. LISTEN | Malema lashes out at Kenya's President William Ruto over Israel Politics

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations