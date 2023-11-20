Politics

LISTEN | Most newly registered voters are young people between the ages of 16 and 29, says the IEC

20 November 2023 - 17:43
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
The election theme announced on October 24 is 'Your democracy — Own it'. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says 78.31% of newly registered voters are between the ages of 16 to 29 before the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The IEC confirmed 2.9-million voters were registered at the weekend. Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo briefed media on Monday.

“Young people in the age category 16 to 29 account for 78.31% of the new registrations — a substantial majority of the new voters who came for the first time on the voters’ roll are young people.

“The commission's focus on young people is producing a good yield. The commission will persist with efforts to improve the registration levels of the young,” said Mamabolo.

Gauteng has the most voters, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. 

The voters’ roll now stands at 27-million people. 

Listen here:

People who were not able to register at the weekend to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections can still register online on the IEC's website.

TimesLIVE

