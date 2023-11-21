The war between Israel and Hamas will top the agenda of the Brics virtual gathering which President Cyril Ramaphosa will oversee on Tuesday in his capacity as the bloc's chairperson.
Leaders of the Brics member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — and invited representatives from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE will take part in the discussions.
WATCH | Ramaphosa oversees Brics discussion on Israeli-Hamas war
