Politics

Sheriff fails to attach ANC assets

04 December 2023 - 12:28
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The sheriff of the court spotted outside the ruling party's headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning.
Image: Sourced

The sheriff of the court made its way to the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday with the intention to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ruling party.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told TimesLIVE: “The deputy sheriff could not attach ANC assets as the party has sought recourse with the Constitutional Court.” 

It was revealed last week the ANC faced liquidation after its failure to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal based printing and marketing company Ezulweni Investments that supplied it with election campaign material in 2019.

Previously Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay it despite two judgments in the company’s favour, one handed down in September 2020 and an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.

The ruling party's fate lies with the highest court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed monies.

Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SCA pans ANC's version on disputed contract as 'utterly untenable'

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal by the ANC in a multimillion-rand contractual dispute, calling its version of events “utterly ...
Politics
1 week ago

'To us this is fraud': ANC cries foul as court grants order to attach R102m worth of goods

The ANC says it is unfathomable that it could have spent R102m on posters and banners for its 2019 election campaign.
Politics
6 months ago

ANC’s appeal dismissed, ordered to pay its debt for 2019 election posters

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the ANC’s appeal to overturn the previous court order to pay its debt to Ezulweni ...
Politics
1 year ago
