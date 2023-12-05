Politics

LISTEN | MPs fume over ‘looting scheme’ in parliament

They want answers about R1.8m salary hike for parliamentary secretary

05 December 2023 - 14:03
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Xolile George, parliamentary secretary, is secretly being paid R1.8m more than what was advertised and speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP chair Amos Masondo are accused of concealing this information.
Image: Supplied

MPs met to discuss the financial management of the National Assembly on Tuesday, with opposition parties fuming over an alleged secret R1.8m salary increase for secretary to parliament Xolile George.

Listen to the MPs:

Demanding answers, they claimed the salary differed from the R2,604,661 annual package that was advertised. According to the Sunday Times, George earns a whopping R4.4m. National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP chair Amos Masondo allegedly increased George’s salary by R1.8m.

Recommendations contained in the 2023/24 First Quarter Report, 2022/23 Annual Report, draft 2024/25 Annual Performance Plan and 2022/23 Annual Report of Parliamentary Budget Office were tabled in parliament.

The recommendations include that vacancies be filled with speed, broadcasting of parliamentary proceedings must be accessible to all South Africans and not only on a paid TV channel, and MPs must go to communities and not only work behind computers.

The restoration and reconstruction of parliament was also a hot topic, with MPs sharing passionate views about the speed of rebuilding.

TimesLIVE

