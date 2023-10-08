Parliament CEO Xolile George’s pay rise shocker
Speaker and NCOP chair quietly approve 70% increase, then lie about it
08 October 2023 - 00:05
Parliament has quietly handed its CEO, Xolile George, a salary hike of almost 70% to a whopping R4.4m despite insisting last year he would be earning much less than he had been as head of another government agency...
