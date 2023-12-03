DA MP axed for ‘cooking books’ to boost chances of making it to parliament
Tsepo Mhlongo was one of four party leaders to be shown the door after disciplinary hearings
03 December 2023 - 00:00
DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo — the party’s shadow minister for arts, sports & culture — has been fired from the blue party after he was found guilty of plotting to defraud DA electoral systems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.