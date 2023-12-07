Life of warm gentleman Jermaine Craig celebrated at memorial at FNB

Respected sports journalist and former 2010 Fifa World Cup bid and local organising committee (LOC) communications head Jermaine Craig was remembered as an ‘impeccable gentleman’ who touched many lives.

That was the sentiment expressed during the well-attended memorial service at FNB Stadium on Thursday afternoon where people from different sectors in sport came to remember the prominent sports media personality.

Craig, who wrote the script for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) global campaign, died aged 47 on Monday morning after he collapsed in the gym. He will be buried in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“The hard work that was done by Jermaine will forever remain in our hearts,” said Rich Mkhonto, who, as LOC chief communications officer, worked closely with Craig during the hosting of World Cup in South Africa.