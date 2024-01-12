Politics

Israel tells world court its actions in Gaza are self-defence

12 January 2024 - 11:38 By Bart Meijer and Anthony Deutsch
Legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands on January 12 2024.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

Israel's military actions in Gaza are acts of self-defence against Hamas and “other terrorist organisations”, the legal adviser for Israel's foreign ministry said at the opening of the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice on Friday.

The adviser, Tal Becker, said South Africa on Thursday brought “a grossly distorted story” as it accused Israel of genocide in Gaza in the first day of the hearings of the case it brought to the UN's top court.

“If there were acts of genocide, they have been perpetrated against Israel,” Becker said.

South Africa's demands for an immediate halt of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza would render Israel defenceless, he said.

"The applicant seeks to thwart Israel's inherent right to defend itself... and render Israel defenceless."

