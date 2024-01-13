Politics

At least five ANC supporters killed as bus travelling to Mpumalanga for January 8 statement overturns

13 January 2024 - 10:10
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
One of three buses ferrying ANC supporters rammed into the back of another bus, causing it to lose control and overturn, said Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani. File photo.
One of three buses ferrying ANC supporters rammed into the back of another bus, causing it to lose control and overturn, said Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

At least five people died when a bus from Limpopo carrying ANC supporters to the party's January 8 celebrations in Mpumalanga overturned on Saturday morning.

About 47 people are reported to have been injured and transferred to a hospital in Mopani.

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani has confirmed the accident and is rushing to the scene.

According to Radzilani one of three buses ferrying ANC supporters rammed into the back of another bus, causing it to lose control and overturn.

“It's true. According to the preliminary reports the indication is that three buses were following each other, the third bus hit the second one from behind and it overturned into a port,” said Radzilani.

ANC 112th anniversary celebrations under way in Mbombela

Spirits are high at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, where the ANC is holding its 112th anniversary rally on Saturday.
Politics
4 hours ago

“The buses were carrying ANC members from the Molemole subregion within Capricorn district municipality.”

The bus is one of 800 buses and more than 1,000 taxis expected to ferry ANC supporters to the Mbombela Stadium for the party's January 8 statement to be delivered by party president Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The accident happened in the Magoebaskloof area at about 3.30am.

“According to the preliminary report there were five fatalities, four males and one female. Other passengers sustained injuries and the injured passengers have been transferred to hospitals in Mopani,” Radzilani said.

“I am rushing to the scene.”

This is a developing story

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party's message to its supporters when he delivers the annual January 8 statement on ...
Politics
2 hours ago

TOM EATON | Be sure you're conned only by the real ANC: money guru Mokonyane

Nomvula 'Let The Rand Fall' Mokonyane has warned voters not to be tricked by politicians pretending to represent the ANC. Instead, she implied, they ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'We will defend ANC': ANCYL president takes swipe at Zuma’s MK party

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has urged the organisation to register its intellectual property and brands to prevent people from ...
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics?

As South Africans' frustration towards the governing ANC grows, many are asking whether the party's January 8 statement is necessary considering the ...
Politics
2 days ago

OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric heavyweights

For seven of the 13 years he held this post, schools in the province achieved the top matric results in the country
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

KZN ANC Women's League leader killed in a car crash returning from conference

Nkosikhona Mdlalose, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson in the Mzala Nxumalo region, died in a car crash on her way home from the ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC 112th anniversary celebrations under way in Mbombela Politics
  2. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma Politics
  3. WATCH | ‘I stated historical facts’: Mbalula firm on ANC defence of Zuma during ... Politics
  4. 'We will defend ANC': ANCYL president takes swipe at Zuma’s MK party Politics
  5. 'Respect my right to freedom of expression': Woman cyberbullied for her ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...