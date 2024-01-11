As South Africans' frustration towards the governing ANC grows, many are asking whether the party's January 8 statement is necessary.
Considering the many challenges faced by the country, many citizens want the government to cut out wasteful expenditure and rather use the money towards the creation of jobs and ensuring the delivery of quality services.
During the preparations for its centenary birthday celebration in 2011, the ANC spent about R100m.
“It is not cheap but we believe ... it is worth it. Future and younger generations need to know where we come from,” former ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete said at the time.
Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela in Mpumalanga where the party will celebrate 112 years of existence this weekend.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and senior party members have been partaking in build-up activities ahead of the birthday bash on Saturday.
The president is expected to deliver the January 8 statement which outlines the ruling party's political programme.
The statement is often about how the government plans on implementing policies and alleviating socioeconomic challenges, such as unemployment, crime, load-shedding and strengthening the economy.
Ramaphosa led a wreath-laying ceremony at Enos Mabuza cemetery in Louisville, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
He, along with ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, hosted businesspeople during the party's presidential golf day in Mbombela.
It cost half a million rand to tee off with Ramaphosa. This is one of the fundraising initiatives taking place ahead of the party’s birthday rally on Saturday.
POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
