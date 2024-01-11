Politics

POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics?

11 January 2024 - 13:47 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mpumalanga in Mbombela where the party will celebrate 112 years of existence this weekend.
Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mpumalanga in Mbombela where the party will celebrate 112 years of existence this weekend.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

As South Africans' frustration towards the governing ANC grows, many are asking whether the party's January 8 statement is necessary.

Considering the many challenges faced by the country, many citizens want the government to cut out wasteful expenditure and rather use the money towards the creation of jobs and ensuring the delivery of quality services.

During the preparations for its centenary birthday celebration in 2011, the ANC spent about R100m.

“It is not cheap but we believe ... it is worth it. Future and younger generations need to know where we come from,” former ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete said at the time.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela in Mpumalanga where the party will celebrate 112 years of existence this weekend.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and senior party members have been partaking in build-up activities ahead of the birthday bash on Saturday. 

The president is expected to deliver the January 8 statement which outlines the ruling party's political programme.

The statement is often about how the government plans on implementing policies and alleviating socioeconomic challenges, such as unemployment, crime, load-shedding and strengthening the economy.

Ramaphosa led a wreath-laying ceremony at Enos Mabuza cemetery in Louisville, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

He, along with ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, hosted businesspeople during the party's presidential golf day in Mbombela.

It cost half a million rand to tee off with Ramaphosa. This is one of the fundraising initiatives taking place ahead of the party’s birthday rally on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Respect my right to freedom of expression': Woman cyberbullied for her association with ANC

A young woman who has been at the receiving end of social media insults and criticism for publicly aligning herself with the ANC laments people’s ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘I stated historical facts’: Mbalula firm on ANC defence of Zuma during Nkandla scandal

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is unfazed by internal party scrutiny after his comments about defending former president Jacob Zuma during the ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘Zuma as good as gone from ANC’: Mbalula says party gearing for ‘war’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party’s former president Jacob Zuma is “as good as gone” and he has made his exit complicated, but ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We fear nothing': Ramaphosa confident ANC will retain power Politics
  2. UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join SA at The Hague in genocide case against Israel Politics
  3. POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics? Politics
  4. POLL | Is Fikile Mbalula single-handedly tarnishing brand ANC? Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘I stated historical facts’: Mbalula firm on ANC defence of Zuma during ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...