ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party's message to its supporters when he delivers the annual January 8 statement on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, where the ANC will hold its 112th anniversary rally.
His address is expected not only to set the tone for the election year ahead, but also to reflect on the state of the party and its challenges. His speech will also deliver a message of hope for the ANC's future and its ability to regain the confidence of the South African electorate.
Economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, corruption and the renewal of the ANC are expected to feature strongly in the statement approved by the party's national executive committee this week.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
