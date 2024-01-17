EFF and other parties set to vote against Tshwane deputy mayor proposal

Ramabodu said a deputy-mayor would impose unwarranted strain on a municipal budget already under pressure.
“The resources earmarked for this role would be better allocated to urgent needs such as enhancing service delivery, developing infrastructure and implementing social advancement initiatives.
“This is the municipality that has accrued significant debt to Eskom due to its inability to efficiently manage revenue collection, electricity distribution, municipal administration and payments to creditors.”
The municipality is intent on spending additional funds to placate the demands of ActionSA, a coalition partner that persistently threatens to withdraw from the agreement, Ramabodu said.
“The EFF in Tshwane urges ActionSA and the DA to place the welfare of workers and the community before 'political manoeuvring'.”
Opposition parties such as the ANC are expected to join the EFF in rejecting the move. However, attempts to reach the ANC for comment were unsuccessful.
“The service delivery system in the city has markedly deteriorated and the city's infrastructure is in a dire state. Rather than rectifying these pressing issues, there is a concerning inclination in the DA-led administration to engage in political squabbling and scramble for the dwindling resources of the city,” Ramabodu said.
Despite the dissent, the coalition is forging ahead with the move.
ActionSA announced its head of governance Moya as its candidate for the position. She has the support of the parties in the alliance who have a combined majority of 109 seats in the 214-seat council.
Moya, with a PhD in political science, has previously worked as head of the chief whip’s office and later as chief of staff in the mayor's office. Her responsibilities will include:
- overseeing capital projects;
- overseeing service delivery at regional level; and
- working with the chief operations office portfolio for administrative support.
The council passed a resolution in November to create the deputy-mayor position. This was approved by the Gauteng MEC for local government.
Image: Antonio Muchave
