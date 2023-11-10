News

City of Tshwane resumes service delivery as three-month strike ends

10 November 2023 - 15:45
City of Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters over outstanding salary payments. File photo.
Image: Lee Warren
Image: Lee Warren

The prolonged Tshwane municipal workers’ strike came to an end on Friday with services expected to be  back in full operation, the city said. 

City of Tshwane staff members affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) downed tools in July over wages, which left the city’s services crippled and chaotic.

This disrupted services such as waste collection, repairs of water leaks and power outages, put the brakes on Tshwane bus services and also affected clinics.

The strike turned violent when municipal infrastructure and vehicles were burnt, while employees who tried to report for duty were intimidated.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city was delighted the strike had come to an end, saying employees had returned to work.

Since the strike started, 123 staff members were dismissed for participating in an illegal strike after Tshwane was granted a court order to interdict it.

Bokaba said 81 staff members have been reinstated and 42 remain dismissed.

“Basic service delivery has returned to normal and most backlogs have been cleared. Services such as waste collection, electricity and water outages, including fixing leaks, which were severely affected by the strike have gradually returned to normality,” said Bokaba.

Tshwane Bus Services, which were stopped because of intimidation of non-striking bus drivers, had returned to full operations, he said.

The walk-in customer care centre and clinics have resumed full services, Bokaba added. 

City manager Johann Mettler said a catch-up plan on outstanding service delivery has been rolled out.

“We are relieved the strike, which was marred by violence, is over and services have resumed. We had put in place a catch-up plan which was executed with distinction. The city is gradually recovering its mojo. We are building a city that works for all its people,” he said.

The strike was because of wage increases the city refused to implement despite an agreement with the South African Local Government Bargaining Council. The city told workers it could not afford the increases, which would cost R600m, because of low revenue collection.

Samwu and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union are engaged in talks about the wage increase dispute through the CCMA.

“The discussions are progressing well. The city apologises to residents and customers for the inconvenience during the unprecedented and violent strike.”

TimesLIVE

