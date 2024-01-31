Politics

WATCH | IEC briefs media on plans for second voter registration weekend

31 January 2024 - 14:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is on Wednesday giving an update on plans in place for the second leg of the voter registration weekend.

The commission said the country’s 23,296 voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm on this weekend to allow new voters to register and existing voters to inspect and if necessary update their registration details.

The first round of voter registration was held on November 18-19, the voters’ roll contains 26.8-million voters with 568,374 of those registering for the first time during that period.

Citizens aged 16 and older can register to vote, provided they have a South African identity document or a valid temporary ID certificate.

South Africans living abroad can register at 120 high commissions, embassies and consulates on January 26-28. However, for the first time, South Africans abroad may now register as voters using the online self-registration portal by visiting and capturing their details and uploading a scanned image of their identity document.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Another voter registration weekend planned, including for prisons and those abroad

Dates have been set for voters to register for South Africa’s 2024 national and provincial elections.
Politics
1 month ago

Fears over South Africans living abroad not yet registered to vote

There have been bureaucratic delays in ratifying a court decision affecting South Africans with dual citizenship
News
1 month ago

WATCH | IEC gives update after voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Monday expected to update the nation after the voter registration weekend for the 2024 elections.
Politics
2 months ago

LISTEN | Most newly registered voters are young people between the ages of 16 and 29, says the IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says 78.31% of newly registered voters are between the ages of 16 to 29 before the 2024 national and ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Degrading’: Steenhuisen slammed for ‘drunkard’ analogy, dragging Pep Stores in ... Politics
  2. Municipality, not water board, to blame for eThekwini dry taps, says DA Politics
  3. POLL | Does the MK Party have what it takes to win a seat in parliament? Politics
  4. EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona Politics
  5. ICJ judge Sebutinde says Israel leaders' ‘we will eliminate everything’ ... Politics

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances