WATCH | IEC gives update after voter registration weekend

20 November 2023 - 16:51 By TIMESLIVE
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Monday provided an update after the voter registration weekend for the 2024 elections.

‘Using Sassa to lure vulnerable’: ANC social grant election poster causes stir

The voter registration weekend was not without drama as ANC election posters about the South African Social Security Agency ruffled feathers and ...
3 hours ago

POLL | Did you register to vote in the upcoming national elections?

More than a million people registered at the weekend to cast their votes in the hotly contested 2024 national elections.
6 hours ago

Look and smell good: plastic chair donations and small acts of kindness mark voter registration weekend

IEC say challenges such as protests and the weather inundated online registrations
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa, Malema 'slug it out' in Soweto to woo prospective voters

Soweto became a political battleground on Saturday as the ANC and the EFF attempted to woo potential voters ahead of the 2024 national elections.
1 day ago

Voter registration weekend produces impressive numbers

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is urging all eligible voters to come out in their numbers on Sunday to register to vote in the 2024 ...
1 day ago

ANC apologises for using deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya on campaign poster without consent

The ANC has apologised to the office of the chief justice after they were slammed for using deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya’s face on an election ...
2 days ago
