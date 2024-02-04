Politics

'May his soul rest in peace': Ramaphosa mourns the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob

04 February 2024 - 10:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Namibian President Hage Geingob at the African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa. File photo.
Namibian President Hage Geingob at the African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences on Sunday to the Namibian government and its people after the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa extended condolences to the Namibian government and its people, first lady Monica Geingos and her family.

“I am deeply saddened at this time as I reflect on the privilege I had as recently as October 2023 to be hosted by President Geingob, Madame Geingos and the cabinet on a working visit to Namibia,” said Ramaphosa.

“During the visit, we committed our two countries to even closer partnership, inspired in great measure by President Geingob’s passionate conviction about our shared future as nations and greater opportunities and prosperity for citizens on both sides of the Orange River.”

Ramaphosa said Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid.

“He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today. We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, dies after cancer diagnosis

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.
News
4 hours ago

ANC sends SOS to Thabo Mbeki to join campaign

The ANC is pleading with its former president Thabo Mbeki to campaign for the party ahead of the polls this year.
News
13 hours ago

Trevor Manuel lays into cadre deployment

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has rubbished the ANC’s cadre deployment policy, saying it was at the heart of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
News
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma's MK 'mass activation' draws 60 supporters in uMhlanga Politics
  2. GOOD party suspends Peter de Villiers over 'misconduct' complaint Politics
  3. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics
  4. WATCH | 'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a ... Politics
  5. POLL | Are you going to register to vote this weekend? Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...