President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences on Sunday to the Namibian government and its people after the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.
Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.
“Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections,” said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa extended condolences to the Namibian government and its people, first lady Monica Geingos and her family.
“I am deeply saddened at this time as I reflect on the privilege I had as recently as October 2023 to be hosted by President Geingob, Madame Geingos and the cabinet on a working visit to Namibia,” said Ramaphosa.
“During the visit, we committed our two countries to even closer partnership, inspired in great measure by President Geingob’s passionate conviction about our shared future as nations and greater opportunities and prosperity for citizens on both sides of the Orange River.”
Ramaphosa said Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid.
“He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today. We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation.
“May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
TimesLIVE
'May his soul rest in peace': Ramaphosa mourns the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences on Sunday to the Namibian government and its people after the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.
Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.
“Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections,” said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa extended condolences to the Namibian government and its people, first lady Monica Geingos and her family.
“I am deeply saddened at this time as I reflect on the privilege I had as recently as October 2023 to be hosted by President Geingob, Madame Geingos and the cabinet on a working visit to Namibia,” said Ramaphosa.
“During the visit, we committed our two countries to even closer partnership, inspired in great measure by President Geingob’s passionate conviction about our shared future as nations and greater opportunities and prosperity for citizens on both sides of the Orange River.”
Ramaphosa said Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid.
“He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today. We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation.
“May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, dies after cancer diagnosis
ANC sends SOS to Thabo Mbeki to join campaign
Trevor Manuel lays into cadre deployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos