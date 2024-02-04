Soccer

Hosts Ivory Coast score last-gasp goal in extra time to reach Afcon semis

04 February 2024 - 09:34 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oumar Diakite celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's extra-time winner with teammates in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal victory against Mali at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Saturday night.
Oumar Diakite celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's extra-time winner with teammates in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal victory against Mali at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Saturday night.
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago

Hosts Ivory Coast kept up their incredible escape act at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from behind to beat Mali 2-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinal, scoring a last-gasp goal in extra time to book a semifinal against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Oumar Diakite got a touch to Seko Fofana’s strike to win the game for the Ivorians, who played with 10 men for most of the match after Odilon Kossounou was sent off shortly before half time.

Mali had taken a 71st-minute lead through Nene Dorgeles but the home team, roared on by the crowd at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, fought back and equalised through Simon Adingra in the 90th minute to force extra time.

Diakite then scored the winner before being sent off for a second booking by taking his shirt off in celebration. Mali's Hamari Traore was also shown a red card at the final whistle.

The Ivorians had limped into the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed finishers, despite a 4-0 defeat to tiny Equatorial Guinea, but resurrected their hopes by edging holders Senegal on post-match penalties in the last 16. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Hail hero Ronwen! Four penalty stops put Bafana in first Afcon semi in 24 years

Ronwen Williams spectacularly saved four spot-kicks — an almost unheard of feat — in a penalty shoot-out that Bafana Bafana won 2-1 against Cape ...
Sport
10 hours ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Bafana into semis! SA win nail-biter against Cape Verde on penalties

All the action as Bafana Bafana meet Cape Verde in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory ...
Sport
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | How SA would love it if Bafana go from a sad story to a success story at Afcon

Bafana have their best chance in almost two decades to perform such a metamorphosis when they meet Cape Verde in Saturday’s quarterfinal
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Bafana’s best midfielder since Steven Pienaar? Teboho Mokoena lights up Afcon

The Sundowns man has had an excellent tournament where he and midfield partner Sphephelo Sithole are the rock Broos’s team has been built on
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana coach Broos hits back at critics and takes a victory lap ... as well he should

After beating Morocco on Tuesday night the coach had every right to point out he knows what he is doing
Sport
3 days ago

Nigeria beat Angola to advance to Cup of Nations semifinals

Nigeria were the first side to book a semifinal berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over ...
Sport
1 day ago

DR Congo book Cup of Nations semifinal berth with 3-1 win over Guinea

The Democratic Republic of Congo came from a goal behind to beat Guinea 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at the Alassane Ouattara ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs Cricket
  2. BLOW BY BLOW | Bafana into semis! SA win nail-biter against Cape Verde on ... Soccer
  3. Hail hero Ronwen! Four penalty stops put Bafana in first Afcon semi in 24 years Soccer
  4. Journey into the unknown for Black Caps and Proteas in first Test Cricket
  5. ‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...