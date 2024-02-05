Politics

Cape Town as best-run municipality is a myth, says Gayton McKenzie

05 February 2024 - 18:46
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has vowed to expose the “lies” behind the DA’s purported “better governance” claims in the Western Cape.

He says the party has misled the country about delivering better services, claiming that they only take care of the affluent urban areas of the province and neglect the poorer communities.

“People don’t have water and no electricity, this is not right. There is water and sewage running in the streets of Stellenbosch. But there is everything by the white areas.”

During the campaign trail, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the Western Cape has seen over a decade of good governance since the DA was elected to government in 2009.

He said the DA has good, clean, accountable government that delivers for all South Africans, citing that the biggest beneficiaries of this government are poor South Africans.

“They can’t privatise security, they can’t put solar panels on their roof, they can’t send their children to private schools when our schooling system fails. So the biggest beneficiaries of a government that works for the people, that spends every cent of public money on fixing schools, hiring teachers, ensuring proper police personnel, ensuring that our water infrastructure is looked after and rolling out stable electricity — are poorer South Africans.”

Steenhuisen said since Helen Zille's two terms in office were up in May 2019, Premier Alan Winde has carried the torch, adding that Cape Town has won rankings as the top performing metro in the country. 

“Just last year in the Western Cape under the DA, we have created over 300,000 new jobs. That is a promise kept. We have not just talked about it, we have delivered it. This is what happens when you put in place a government that has a track record of delivery.”

McKenzie says there is no truth to the claim that Cape Town is the best-run municipality.

“I want to show you how the people live in Philippi and Samora Machel. There are toilets on the side of the road that the whole community is expected to share. There are heaps of dirt piled up next to the toilets, they don’t collect rubbish. These are people, they are not dogs, and they are expected to live like this.”

He said the DA only cares about those who live in the suburbs and leave the rest to live in squalor.

“The DA is playing. We are going to remove you from power,” he warned.

PA leader McKenzie leads drive to stem illegal entry into SA by foreigners

Leaders of the Patriotic Alliance and its members took matters into their own hands  as they sent back hundreds of foreign nationals who were trying ...
Politics
1 month ago

PA's McKenzie apologises to supporters over birthday bash flop

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has apologised to supporters after his party's 10th anniversary celebrations fell flat at the weekend.
Politics
2 months ago

LISTEN | Under a PA government you will go into the army at 18 rather than receive the R350 grant: McKenzie

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says under his party's government people will be forced to go into the army at the age of 18.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'May his soul rest in peace': Ramaphosa mourns the death of Namibian President ... Politics
  2. Zuma's MK 'mass activation' draws 60 supporters in uMhlanga Politics
  3. RECORDED | Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi briefs media Politics
  4. South Africa has great opportunity to export products, says Ramaphosa Politics
  5. DA says it ‘outperformed’ ANC in race to register voters this weekend Politics

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...