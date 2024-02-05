Politics

WATCH | Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi briefs media

05 February 2024 - 13:14 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is briefing the media on Monday on matters related to the royal household.

Buthelezi was appointed last month by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to fill the post of traditional prime minister that has been vacant since Mangosuthu Buthelezi died in September last year.

TimesLIVE

