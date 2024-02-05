The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is briefing the media on Monday on matters related to the royal household.
Buthelezi was appointed last month by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to fill the post of traditional prime minister that has been vacant since Mangosuthu Buthelezi died in September last year.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi briefs media
Courtesy of SABC News
The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is briefing the media on Monday on matters related to the royal household.
Buthelezi was appointed last month by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to fill the post of traditional prime minister that has been vacant since Mangosuthu Buthelezi died in September last year.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
How Mangosuthu Buthelezi groomed Zulu king’s new prime minister
King Misuzulu appoints Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s prodigy as Zulu prime minister
‘Zulu nation, nothing has been ruined; you know your king’: Misuzulu speaks as crowning debacle continues
Take a royal feud, add a dose of Zuma treachery, and KZN has a recipe for disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos