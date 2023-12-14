Politics

‘Zulu nation, nothing has been ruined; you know your king’: Misuzulu speaks as crowning debacle continues

14 December 2023 - 13:29 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has reassured the Zulu nation he is the rightful heir, saying people should not worry about his court battles. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini remains unshaken despite a continuing legal battle over his crowning which is being contested by his older brother Prince Simakade Zulu.

On Monday, Pretoria high court judge Norman David ruled the recognition of Misuzulu by President Cyril Ramaphosa as king of the Zulu nation was flawed. Some members of the Zulu royal family had approached the court claiming rules were not followed in identifying the heir to the throne. Meanwhile, Prince Simakade claimed he was the rightful successor.

Misuzulu spoke briefly about the court battles on Thursday while addressing a department of water and sanitation ministerial community event at the Ezibukweni stadium in the uMkhanyakude district in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I know when you look at me, you wonder, ‘what is he thinking because the courts are breathing down his neck?'” Misuzulu said to laughter from the crowd. “I love it when we laugh because laughter chases away sadness.” 

Misuzulu reassured the Zulu nation he was the rightful heir, saying people should not worry about the court battles.

“People of my ancestors, I will not say much about court rules. To give you strength, I will say this: Zulu akonakele lutho, inkosi yenu niyayazi [Zulu nation, nothing has been ruined; you know your king],” he said. 

The king’s address came as Ramaphosa announced he would appeal against the court judgment setting aside his recognition of Misuzulu as the king. 

“The court ordered the president to institute a committee to investigate allegations of violation of customary laws in the identification of King Misuzulu. Following a study of the judgment, the president will apply for leave to appeal against the judgment,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. 

Magwenya said during the legal appeal Misuzulu would remain king.

“President Ramaphosa calls on all members of the royal family to continue working for the unity of ubukhosi bakwaZulu and to prioritise the interest of His Majesty's subjects.” 

Ministerial community engagement at the Ezibukweni Stadium, uMkhanyakude District in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

