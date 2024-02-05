Last year platinum group metals companies including Sibanye-Stillwater announced restructuring of their shafts on low prices and high input costs.
Minerals Council 'cautiously optimistic' for 2024
Mining reports fall in production, GDP contribution in 2023
The Minerals Council South Africa, a lobby group for the mining industry, reported a fall in mining production in 2023 to R1.1-trillion from the high of R1.2-trillion a year earlier, as weaker commodity prices and logistics constraints curtailed exports.
Presenting its fact and figures for 2023 on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, the council said based on current prices the mining industry's direct contribution to GDP fell to R425.6bn from R483.3bn a year earlier, translating to a 6.2% contribution to GDP, down from 7.3% in 2022.
The coal sector was the hardest hit as prices were down 55% in 2023 from highs the year before.
The logistics crisis not only hampered coal exports in 2023, it also affected the iron ore and chrome sectors.
Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane said he is cautiously optimistic for the year ahead, adding the industry had to reposition itself.
“The mining industry has to position itself for a new coming. It has to be fit and strong for that cycle,” he said.
South African mining offers investors a solid ‘balance sheet’ — Mantashe
Business Times
