Freedom Under Law seeks to oppose Hlophe's bid to stop impeachment

The purpose of the relief that judge John Hlophe seeks from the Constitutional Court — to halt parliament's impeachment process — creates a system where procedural technicalities can shield misconduct for years.

This is one of the submissions made by Freedom under Law (FUL), which has applied to be admitted as an intervening party in Hlophe’s application before the apex court.

FUL intends to oppose Hlophe's application, made last month, in which he asked the Constitutional Court to set aside the November decision of parliament’s justice committee to recommend to the National Assembly that he be removed from judicial office.

Hlophe also wants the highest court to direct parliament to adopt rules for the impeachment of judges.

In an affidavit filed on Wednesday, FUL's executive officer Judith February said it was clear Hlophe sought extraordinary and far-reaching relief. She said FUL's specific grounds for opposition to Hlophe’s application will be set out in answering papers that it intends filing upon being granted leave to intervene in the main application.

She said the purpose and effect of the relief Hlophe sought was to forestall judicial accountability. It also aimed to upend the constitutionally mandated structures for investigations of complaints, findings of gross misconduct and removal.

“Moreover, it creates a system where judicial accountability becomes unduly burdensome or, conversely, where procedural technicalities can shield misconduct for years, at state expense and contrary to the dictates of the constitution.