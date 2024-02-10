Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF launches manifesto in Durban ahead of national elections

10 February 2024 - 12:34 By TIMESLIVE
The EFF are launching their party manifesto at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.

Watch the build-up to the launch below:

