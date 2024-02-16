Politics

LISTEN | People started own businesses with R350 grant, says Ramaphosa

President says government has reduced poverty and inequality

16 February 2024 - 06:00
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Social grants beneficiaries flock to Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape to get their grants.
SOCIAL RELIEF Social grants beneficiaries flock to Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape to get their grants.
Image: Lulamile Feni

President Cyril Ramaphosa says some people started their own businesses with the R350 social relief grant they get from the government.

Listen to Ramaphosa:

He was speaking in parliament on Thursday in response to the Sona debate after his address last week. He told MPs how the grant saved people from poverty. The president was explaining how his government “over the past five years has been reducing poverty and inequality”.

Ramaphosa said through the grant system his administration has been able to reduce poverty inherited from apartheid and colonialism.

The president did not give examples of the people who started their own businesses with the grants. 

About 47% of citizens (28-million) receive social grants, which are central in the governing ANC's approach to tackling poverty.

The SRD grant was introduced during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, which laid bare South Africa’s state of poverty. It has not been increased since but has been extended to March 2025.

TimesLIVE

It’s ANC’s legacy, not mine, says Ramaphosa on past five years

President said he was building hospitals, clinics and schools
News
13 hours ago

Ramaphosa says Lucas' comments on load-shedding 'misinterpreted'

Ramaphosa told the Cape Town Press Club that Lucas’s message was that load-shedding was just one of a number of challenges facing this country.
Politics
10 hours ago

Ramaphosa is ashamed of his record in government, says DA chief whip

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube says President Cyril Ramaphosa was too ashamed of his own record in government, hence his state of the nation address ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa buying ANC time by delaying election date — Malema

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the governing ANC are buying time by delaying the announcement of the election date — after realising they are going to ...
Politics
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Can't defend a cabbage farm: Malema wants army recalled from DRC Politics
  2. Ramaphosa says Lucas' comments on load-shedding 'misinterpreted' Politics
  3. WATCH | 'I'm close with Ramaphosa': Malema on KZN 'tribalism', load-shedding ... Politics
  4. ‘Not everyone gets a house’: ministry on Kubayi’s housing rights remarks Politics
  5. Ramaphosa buying ANC time by delaying election date — Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment