From compact electric vehicles (EVs) to towering double cabs and a bevy of models in between, never has the field of contenders for South African Car of the Year been so diverse.
Testing for the 2024 competition is to be held in the first week of March. Earlier this month, the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) announced 18 finalists in eight categories in the running for top honours.
As with the 2023 edition, Old Mutual Insure is the headline sponsor.
The categories and contestants:
Budget and Compact
Suzuki Fronx | from: R288,900
The Japanese carmaker is on a winning streak. Not only did it break the 5,000 new units mark in February (edging closer to Volkswagen in second place), but its Fronx crossover also earned a spot in the World Car Awards. And now it finds inclusion in our competition of motoring excellence. With keen pricing, good specification and attractive styling, it delivers what most consumers want and can afford.
Unpacking the 2024 SA Car of the Year finalists
Image: Supplied
Citroën C3 | from: R236,900
Though it has not shot the lights out sales-wise, the dainty C3 provided a needed boost for parent company Stellantis South Africa. The Gallic compact has one of the best cabins in the segment, suspension tuning that clearly took local roads into account and the type of infotainment system younger, digitally-savvy customers demand. It is a step in the right direction for the French brand as it tries to build equity in the local market. Like the Fronx, the C3 is made in India.
Image: Supplied
Compact Family
Omoda C5 | from: R447,900
Positioned as the more youthful, edgy division of Chery, Omoda debuted with the C5 crossover. It offers a coupé-esque roofline and glamorous charm at an attainable price. Though not without its quirks, the model is another indication that Chinese brands are pulling no punches in the quest to seize local market share.
Image: Supplied
Suzuki Grand Vitara | from: R347,900
Space for five, a sizeable boot, grown-up styling and respectable road manners: the flagship Suzuki is a car for mature tastes. While the range-topping, all-wheel drive mild hybrid version errs on the expensive side (and is not as frugal as one may expect), the simpler, cost-effective GL model could be the star of the line-up.
Image: Supplied
Toyota Urban Cruiser | from: R342,500
Many views have been shared about the agreement that sees Toyota selling Suzuki products under different monikers. One hopes customers do their due diligence when making the comparison, because while the Toyota comes in at a lower price, it offers you less than the equivalent GL-grade Suzuki — fewer airbags and strange omissions (such as no rear windscreen wiper). The side-by-side comparison at the test days ought to be interesting.
Image: Supplied
Family
BMW X1 | from: R788,045
Looking at the history of South African Car of the Year, BMW is no stranger to victory. Past winners included the E32 7-Series (that was a controversial one), the E36 and E46 3-Series and the 5-Series (E34, E39 and F10). The new X1 has many aspects in its favour. It plays in a relevant segment, the pricing is fair and it looks universally attractive, which is not something one can say for many BMW products today.
Image: Supplied
GWM Ora 03 | from: R686,950
A charming, retro-themed five-door with a progressive electric powertrain — and the nation's least expensive EV on sale. It might look like a compact car, but analysing its dimensions, the model is within the range of traditional C-segment hatchbacks such as the Audi A3 Sportback. Novel cabin execution, nimble handling and a long list of features are among the positives. The base 300 model has a claimed 310km range, while the 400 offers a range of more than 400km. Either way, this is not going to be a car for the growing family that likes long-distance travel.
Image: Supplied
Premium
Mercedes-Benz GLC | from: R1,264,991
While the C-Class took flak for iffy interior build quality and a harsh ride, the sport-utility vehicle iteration of the platform seems to leave a more favourable impression. With its taller ground clearance, the GLC moves with the decorum expected from a model wearing the three-pointed star. Two diesel engine options are on offer, with a petrol in-between. The most attainable 220d could easily be the pick of the trio.
Image: Supplied
Lexus NX | from: R977,700
Now in its second generation, the NX corrects some of the gripes about its predecessor. It no longer looks and feels like a RAV4 with some polish — and has a bespoke, upmarket character befitting the ethos of the Lexus brand. For a premium product, pricing is also competitive. Starting at just under R1m, with the range-topper a smidgen over R1.2m, it has the edge over its German rival in value. But we will have to see if it delivers the goods in the heat of testing.
Image: Supplied
Luxury
BMW 7-Series | from: R2,282,751
Look past its hideous frontal design. Beneath the exterior, the new 7-Series is a technological game-changer. Dynamically, it remains a sharp tool in the business limousine category, but there has been a clearer reach towards perfecting the “mobile lounge” concept than in previous iterations. It takes cues from the cabin of the iX, for example, delivering a modern execution, but not at the sacrifice of traditionally luxurious trappings.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz EQS | from: R2,827,005
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class took the win in the Luxury category last year. Will history repeat itself? Rather than building electric derivatives of its existing range, the German brand has opted to produce a mirroring line-up of separate, battery-powered products. The EQS takes the classic S-Class spirit, but adapted to a futuristic, zero-emissions template. Its slinky, aerodynamic shape might not appeal to all tastes, but it boasts true presence, as a Mercedes-Benz flagship ought to.
Image: Supplied
4x4 Double Cab
Volkswagen Amarok | from: R650,500
I can guess what you might be thinking. As the Ranger won the overall competition in 2023, the Amarok, essentially the same thing, could also achieve victory. It would be unfair to dismiss it altogether before the competition starts, but a lot has happened in the motoring world since the Amarok came to town last year. It must also be noted that being the only contender in the category does not automatically guarantee a win. The vehicle would need to a receive scores within a certain margin to be awarded.
Image: Supplied
Adventure SUV
Lexus LX | from: R2,517,500
Take everything you admire about the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Then add a few more dollops of luxury and a series of meaner stylistic elements. The Lexus LX is large and very much in-charge. Is it electric, even partially? Absolutely not. The only time you would use the word “charging” to describe the opulent Japanese hauler is when describing its appearance under full acceleration. The LX is about real leather, luxuriant materials and full-cream internal combustion, whether you pick the 500d or petrol-powered 600.
Image: Supplied
Mahindra Scorpio-N | from: R477,199
The Indian manufacturer is trying hard to refresh its image. While known for its rudimentary commercial vehicles, Mahindra is working to prove it can also do competent passenger cars with a touch of sophistication. The roomy Scorpio-N certainly looks more upmarket than predecessors, promising a decent level of equipment and improved road manners.
Image: Supplied
Performance
Toyota Corolla GR | from: R849,400
Four-wheel drive, a potent 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine and three pedals. Toyota and its Gazoo Racing (GR) division continues to pander to enthusiasts who prefer the simpler aspects of engaging performance motoring. The Corolla hatchback bodystyle means daily practicality is guaranteed. And while its three-cylinder motor is heavily-fettled, it also manages to be quite economical when driven sensibly.
Image: Supplied
BMW M2 | from: R1,503,975
Yes, the M2 has a polarising look about it. And yes, the weight gain over its predecessor is substantial. But that a compact, rear-wheel drive, high-output, six-cylinder BMW two-door exists in 2024 ought to be celebrated. Not only is it a bigger bargain than its larger sibling, the M4, but it is arguably truest to the original values that kick-started the famed Motorsport brand.
Image: Supplied
Honda Civic Type R | from: R999,900
The latest Civic Type R already has a decorated trophy cabinet. Driving one, you can understand where the praise comes from. In a modern motoring world of digitisation and increased technological layers, the Honda is unashamedly analogue. Rewarding to the committed driver, the hard-core hot hatchback thrills and delights the senses with its eager motor, slick manual gearbox and track-tuned suspension.
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger Raptor | from: R1,184,100
A howling V6 motor, beefed-up suspension suited to jumping dunes and monstrous off-road tyres, the Raptor is a fearsome sight (and sound) on local roads. In its latest form, it remedies the biggest criticism against its predecessor: a lack of power. Now you get plenty of it, courtesy of a twin-turbocharged petrol unit with a 3.0l displacement. An interesting time to be alive — where we have angry double cabs fighting in the same category as lithe, focused hot hatchbacks and coupés. This should be fun.
Look out for our report back after the testing days in March. The writer is on the COTY jury and planning committee.
