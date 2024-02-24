Politics

Ramaphosa promises 2.5-million jobs in five years

He said his party will focus on six priorities including job creation, investing in people, defending democracy and advancing freedom.

24 February 2024 - 17:18
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dancing during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dancing during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday promised that the governing party will create 2.5-million “job opportunities” over the next five years.

Ramaphosa was delivering the party's election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

He said his party will focus on six priorities including job creation, investing in people, defending democracy and advancing freedom.

“We will continue to build a better Africa and the world. The ANC is looking at the next 30 years, we are not looking in the past — we are not only looking at the next five years,” he said. 

Despite conceding the ANC has had failures, citing municipalities as an example, Ramaphosa said the party had learnt from its mistakes and with its experience was the only party fit to govern, 

He promised the government would provide more support to struggling municipalities.

Thousands of ANC supporters filled the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, including an overflow area to listen to Ramaphosa.

The rally was Ramaphosa’s latest show of force in a province where not just his party’s dominance is waning, but is also the home turf and power base of the ANC’s newest arch enemy, former president Jacob Zuma. 

Thousands stood for hours in smothering heat awaiting for the president, delivered a fiery speech in which he called for “a decisive victory” in the May elections. 

Ramaphosa committed the ANC to advancing industrialisation as a driver of economic transformation, protecting strategic existing industries, like steel, and advancing the industries of the future including increasing investment in a large-scale social and economic infrastructure plan.

He said the ANC would continue to pursue the realisation of universal quality basic services and the provision of a social wage through education, housing, transport, water, sanitation, electricity, health care and communications. 

Ramaphosa was elected mainly on a promise to end corruption and clean up the ANC. He is now seeking a second and final five-year term in elections which will take place in three months. 

He emphasised defending democracy and advancing freedom through clean governance. 

“[We will] tackle corruption, improve public accountability, strengthen investigation and prosecution capabilities and ensure severe consequences for corrupt activities in the public and private spheres.”

Ramaphosa assured supporters that accountability will go alongside consequence management.

Ramaphosa also seemed unbothered by Zuma’s MK Party breakaway, saying “others were removing themselves from the ANC, they don't belong here in the ANC. There is no place for those who are factional.” He added the ANC will make sure it's represented by the “finest leadership” in the next administration. 

He called on supporters — “the real spear of the nation”- in a clear snub of Zuma’s Mkhonto Wesizwe (spear of the nation), to work together to defend freedom from forces that seek “to use this election to undo the progress of democracy”. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party

Mbalula was addressing a party rally in Msinga, north of KZN, where he spoke candidly about the ANC’s disappointment with Zuma establishing the party.
News
3 days ago

'Loudmouthed, hypocritical' DA is against transformation, says Mbalula

The DA's anti-cadre deployment policy pursuit is hypocritical, dishonest and anti- transformation, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
2 days ago

DA to launch contempt of court charges against ANC over cadre deployment records

The DA will launch a contempt of court application against the ANC after its failure to submit full and unredacted records of its cadre deployment ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa dares DA to release its own cadre deployment records Politics
  2. IN PICS | Moses Mabhida stadium packed ahead of Ramaphosa's unveiling of ANC ... Politics
  3. Chaos ensues at another Sopa — and EFF is at the centre again Politics
  4. May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election ... Politics
  5. WATCH | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa unveils ANC election manifesto Politics

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'