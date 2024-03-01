Politics

MK party protesters march to Durban city hall over service delivery gripes

01 March 2024 - 12:41 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
About 3,000 protesters took to the streets of Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

About 3,000 supporters of the fledgling MK party stopped traffic when they marched to Durban’s city hall on Friday.

Provincial activist Chris Biyela told TimesLIVE the protest was intended to voice the protesters’ dissatisfaction with governance in the city.

He cited rolling power blackouts, water cuts and joblessness as some of their concerns.

“We are acting on the concerns raised by community members who are battling,” said Biyela.

The protesters, chanting struggle songs, marched in staggered groups.

Rev Zibusele Ngcobo, from Grace Kingdom church in Mariannhill, said members of his church had been affected by the service delivery problems.

“We are concerned because our members are also feeling the pinch [because of] all the wrong things that are happening in our country,” said Ngcobo.

A strong police presence was visible at the demonstration.

The march comes as the city faces a wildcat strike by mainly solid waste workers over wages.

This is a developing story.

