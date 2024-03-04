The Sunday Times reported on explosive allegations against her at the weekend, detailing a high-level investigation into accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referred to ethics committee after corruption allegations
The DA has referred National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to the ethics committee, calling for an investigation against her after corruption allegations during her tenure as defence minister.
The party called the allegations gravely concerning, saying accusations made by a whistleblower demand an immediate and thorough investigation.
Should the ethics committee agree to investigate the DA's complaint against Mapisa-Nqakula, this would mean she would be under investigation by two parliamentary committees.
The powers and privileges committee wrote to her a fortnight ago asking her to explain herself over alleged governance breaches related to the salary of parliament's CEO Xolile George.
She has until the close of business on March 4 to respond to the powers and privileges committee.
R2.3m bribe claim against Mapisa-Nqakula
She expressed “deep concern” about the allegations, including an affidavit by one of the department's former service providers, which she allegedly only learnt about through the Sunday paper.
“The speaker believes investigations of this nature ought to be conducted with the utmost diligence and respect for due process, and accordingly finds the manner in which this purported investigation has been conducted and shared with the media highly objectionable.”
Her office said throughout her public service career, the speaker has upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct.
“She has fiercely advocated against corruption, which she continued to regard as a direct threat to the principles of democracy and good governance.”
Mapisa-Nqakula vowed to fully co-operate with any formal investigation and maintained her innocence.
