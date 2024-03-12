An employee of the Electoral Commission (IEC) has been fired after a preliminary investigation into the unauthorised distribution of ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe Party 2024 national and provincial election candidate lists at the weekend.
The lists of the candidates were leaked and circulated online.
The IEC was unhappy about the embarrassing breach as it remains under spotlight with the May polls drawing nearer.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the employee had accessed the computer system and reports but was not authorised to distribute information before the lists were officially published by the commission. He said the internal investigation traced the employee through IT methodology and followed a digital footprint trail.
“While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated,” Mamabolo said.
Fired official downloaded more than ANC, MK Party lists, says IEC
CEO says almost everything in the system was downloaded
Image: Freddy Mavunda
An employee of the Electoral Commission (IEC) has been fired after a preliminary investigation into the unauthorised distribution of ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe Party 2024 national and provincial election candidate lists at the weekend.
The lists of the candidates were leaked and circulated online.
The IEC was unhappy about the embarrassing breach as it remains under spotlight with the May polls drawing nearer.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the employee had accessed the computer system and reports but was not authorised to distribute information before the lists were officially published by the commission. He said the internal investigation traced the employee through IT methodology and followed a digital footprint trail.
“While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated,” Mamabolo said.
Mamabolo said the employee admitted responsibility to the commission for the leak and for downloading the lists. He said the employee’s computer was taken for further forensic analysis.
“Our own determination is that the downloads did not only relate to those parties, it was a whole lot other parties. It was close to everything that there was in the system,” Mamabolo told Newzroom Afrika.
Information Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi confirmed the regulator was also probing a “security compromise” behind the leak.
Mamabolo said the commission was working with the regulator in the investigations.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Zandile Gumede, Bongani Bongo: ‘Compromised’ members off ANC list
‘No state capture accused has been let off the hook’: Mbalula on ANC candidates list
ANC gears for battle with Zuma's MK party over name
Maimane's BOSA amasses enough signatures to secure spot on all IEC ballots
Ramaphosa describes DA request to West to monitor polls as ‘mortgaging our democracy’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos