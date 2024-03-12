Politics

Fired official downloaded more than ANC, MK Party lists, says IEC

CEO says almost everything in the system was downloaded

12 March 2024 - 20:18 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks after an employee was fired for leaking ANC and MK Party candidates' lists before their publication had been authorised.
Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks after an employee was fired for leaking ANC and MK Party candidates' lists before their publication had been authorised.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An employee of the Electoral Commission (IEC) has been fired after a preliminary investigation into the unauthorised distribution of ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe Party 2024 national and provincial election candidate lists at the weekend. 

The lists of the candidates were leaked and circulated online.

The IEC was unhappy about the embarrassing breach as it remains under spotlight with the May polls drawing nearer. 

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the employee had accessed the computer system and reports but was not authorised to distribute information before the lists were officially published by the commission. He said the internal investigation traced the employee through IT methodology and followed a digital footprint trail.

“While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said the employee admitted responsibility to the commission for the leak and for downloading the lists.  He said the employee’s computer was taken for further forensic analysis. 

“Our own determination is that the downloads did not only relate to those parties, it was a whole lot other parties. It was close to everything that there was in the system,” Mamabolo told Newzroom Afrika. 

 Information Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi confirmed the regulator was also probing a “security compromise” behind the leak. 

Mamabolo said the commission was working with the regulator in the investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zandile Gumede, Bongani Bongo: ‘Compromised’ members off ANC list

At least 10 criminally charged leaders won't be candidates — but some implicated by Zondo will be.
News
3 days ago

‘No state capture accused has been let off the hook’: Mbalula on ANC candidates list

The ANC defended its election candidate list selection process as rigorous, saying no one has been "let off the hook".
Politics
1 day ago

ANC gears for battle with Zuma's MK party over name

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says they have no problem with Zuma forming a party, but he shouldn't name it after the ANC military wing
Politics
1 day ago

Maimane's BOSA amasses enough signatures to secure spot on all IEC ballots

Build One South Africa met the IEC requirements at the eleventh hour, making the cut to qualify to contest the upcoming elections nationally and in ...
Politics
5 days ago

Ramaphosa describes DA request to West to monitor polls as ‘mortgaging our democracy’

President Cyril Ramaphosa had no kind words for the DA as he criticised the party for writing to Western countries to monitor and “ensure the ...
Politics
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘No state capture accused has been let off the hook’: Mbalula on ANC candidates ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘Siya Kolisi is not a hero’, says MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  3. ‘I have not chosen’: KZN student charms SA as she attends party rallies Politics
  4. LISTEN | Malatji predicts ANC clean sweep at elections; plans to 'overthrow' ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | ANC 'pays you for being born and for living', says ANCYL leader Malatji Politics

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens