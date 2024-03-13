The Multi-Party Charter unveiled its law and order manifesto, vowing to clamp down on corruption, crime and drugs.
The 11 parties say their plan will address the country's most devastating crises by focusing on four priorities: professionalising the police service, improving the criminal justice system, addressing the country's drug problem and tackling corruption and state capture.
“A charter government will make it a priority to hold all criminals to account and prevent future crime by addressing its root causes. Through a focused, evidence-based strategy, we will build a safer future for all South Africans.
“We will be tough on crime and even tougher on the causes of crime, to protect people, property and infrastructure, while deterring antisocial behaviour and the abuse of power.”
The charter plans to:
Multi-Party Charter launches plan to combat crime and corruption
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
The parties believe their plan will chart a path towards a state that provides a safe and secure environment for all citizens.
“These commitments have been agreed to by all the signatory parties to the Multi-Party Charter, having consulted with a broad range of experts and capitalising on the governance experience within the charter.”
The parties said the country was one of the most dangerous places in the world, particularly for women and children, saying rampant crime is a symptom of government’s failure to detect, prevent, arrest and prosecute criminals.
“This failure has created a crisis in which lives are being destroyed and lost. This needs to change. In 2024, there is urgent need for the electorate to remove a failed government and hand the reins to a leadership with the skills, political will and integrity to achieve law and order that combats crime, corruption and drugs.”
