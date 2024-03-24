Politics

WATCH | African Transformation Movement launches election manifesto

24 March 2024 - 12:01 By TImesLIVE
The African Transformation Movement is expected to launch its election manifesto on Sunday at Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Its leader Vuyo Zungula will set out ATM's plans should it win the May 29 elections.

