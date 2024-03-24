Rugby

Van Rooyen enthused by effort as Lions produce one of their finest away wins

24 March 2024 - 11:21
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Edwill van der Merwe of the Lions dives over to score his side's third try in their United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway, Ireland on Saturday.
Edwill van der Merwe of the Lions dives over to score his side's third try in their United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway, Ireland on Saturday.
Image: Piaras O Midheach/Gallo Images

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen praised his team's fight and work rate after they recorded a stunning 38-14 United Rugby Championship (URC) away win over Connacht in Galway on Saturday night.

The Lions delivered arguably one of their finest away wins in their history and they did so with just 14 players after tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye was red-carded in the 16th minute, seemingly condemning the visitors to defeat. Lock Darrien Landsberg's departure in the 10th minute came as an earlier setback but the Lions showed remarkable resolve to beat the team that started the weekend in seventh place on the points table.

The Lions ran in six tries through No.8 Francke Horn who touched down twice, loose forward JC Pretorius, centre Erich Cronje, wing Edwill van der Merwe and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg. Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse added four conversions.

Van Rooyen was delighted with his team's graft and resolve.

Highlights of Connacht vs Lions in Round 12 of the United Rugby Championship.

“To see the fight, work rate, the effort; we spoke about how proud Connacht are in their work rate and effort. To see the guys having a crack in the 80th minute was awesome,” the coach said.

Van Rooyen had to scratch his head about who should make way for the Lions to have a full complement in the scrum after Ntlabakanye's banishment but he was upbeat by what he saw earlier.

“From the beginning I felt we were in it with a bit of momentum and the offloads that stuck.”

What also helped the Lions' cause was the usefully frigid Galway weather did not unleash its full might during the match. “It was dry, which we didn't expect but it was chilly. The wind was strong. To get the win was a blessing.”

The win advanced the Lions from 11th to eighth on the log, which gives them a fighting chance of securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

“We knew coming into these two URC games we had to get as many points as possible,” Van Rooyen said.

“It is so congested on the log. There is obviously a bit of belief after a win like this. It is important for us to enjoy tonight, reset then travel to Wales. I think we leave at 2.30am.”

The Lions play the Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday.

MORE:

Cape of Stormers

So dominant were the Stormers in the fight for possession that their wastefulness mattered little in their 43-21 United Rugby Championship win over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks maul Ulster in scrappy URC clash in Durban

The Sharks snapped a five-match losing streak in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a hard-fought 22-12 win over Ulster at Kings Park Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Refreshed Bulls back in business, seeking to slay the Dragons

The refreshed Bulls are expecting a bruising encounter with the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Rodney Parade in Wales on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Malherbe, Moerat back from injury for the Stormers against Edinburgh

The Stormers will run out with the gust of a fresh breeze beneath their wings when they take on Edinburgh in a United Rugby Championship clash on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks unfazed by looming new rules

World champions will find ways to make up for limits set by the new regulations, says Deon Fourie
Sport
1 day ago

Boks Deon Fourie and Grant Williams never stopped chasing (the sun)

Grant Williams and Deon Fourie watched the documentary series that chronicles the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup success in Japan with contrasting ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. ‘I was misunderstood by coaches unable to coach’ — Xola Mlambo tells ‘Arena ... Soccer
  3. Xaba first South African to win Spar race in five years in Cape Town Sport
  4. Stormers make light work of Edinburgh in Cape Town Rugby
  5. Swallows’ remaining league matches are ‘cup finals’, says goalkeeper Akpeyi Soccer

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament