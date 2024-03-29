Politics

Pray for government, peaceful elections and IEC, Ramaphosa asks at church service

29 March 2024 - 14:04
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a church service as part of the ANC's Easter programme. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a church service as part of the ANC's Easter programme. File photo.
Image: Presidency/X

Prayers for the government, for peaceful polls and the IEC ahead of next month's elections.

This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa sought during a service at the Eagle church in Mangaung on Friday as part of the ANC's Easter campaign programme. He was speaking in his capacity as the party's president.

The campaign is aimed at “galvanising communities ahead of the 2024 elections”, according to the party, and will see the party's top brass attend services at various churches around the country.

Addressing congregants at the 10am service Ramaphosa said: “We are here to say that we would like the church to pray to strengthen the work we are doing. The second part of what brings us here is that we should pray for peaceful elections. 

“Please pray for each political party taking part in the elections, that they may do so in a peaceful manner. [and] allow our people to exercise their choice in peace,” he said.

Ramaphosa, Putin discuss Ukraine war and Moscow terrorist attack

Ramaphosa's office said the talks were around "ongoing efforts in the search for a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine".
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa also reflected on the country's voting history, saying that while part of the population had enjoyed the right to vote for hundreds of years, the majority had to fight for the right for many years.

The third request Ramaphosa made to the church was to pray for the IEC so it could carry out “free, fair and independent elections”.

“So we want the IEC to be at their best and to run the best election we've ever had because this is going to be a very complex election, with some 350 or so parties contesting it.

“We would like the IEC to be strengthened so that they are able to break forth and leave no one behind.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party on Thursday said it would immediately appeal the IEC’s decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | How will you spend your Easter weekend?

Are you taking time off from your busy schedule this Easter weekend?
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Presidency says government is on track to reduce load-shedding

Significant progress has been made over the past six months in implementing the government’s plan to end load-shedding, the Presidency said on ...
News
1 day ago

More than a million cars expected on the roads this Easter

More than a million vehicles are expected to be on the country’s main highways from Thursday as people travel to their destinations for the Easter ...
Motoring
2 days ago

'SA has much to celebrate as a lot has changed since 1994': Ramaphosa

As the country commemorated Human Rights Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had much to celebrate as a lot had changed since 1994.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former president Jacob Zuma escapes unhurt in car accident — report Politics
  2. POLL | Will Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula survive the motion of no confidence against ... Politics
  3. From 30 to 200: Naledi Chirwa last on EFF list after Malema’s cold shoulder to ... Politics
  4. MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list Politics
  5. IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament Politics

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion