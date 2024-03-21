'SA has much to celebrate as a lot has changed since 1994': Ramaphosa

The national event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the country's attainment of freedom and democracy.
Ramaphosa said he met with the families of the victims who had been killed in Sharpeville.
“Sixty-four years have passed since the ground on which we gather here in Sharpeville bore witness to one of the worst atrocities committed by the apartheid regime against the South African people. Though many decades have passed, we still remember with great sorrow and pain the 69 people who were killed and the many more who were maimed as they protested in peace against the grave injustices imposed upon them,” he said.
He said he saw visible pain in the eyes of the families though they couldn't shed tears.
“I could see that the pain was still present.”
He reflected on the journey towards the full realisation of the fundamental freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights.
“We gather here so that we may trace our journey as a nation over the last 64 years, from a state of discrimination and repression to a land of democracy and freedom. We recall how many generations of black South Africans were denied the right to life and dignity, the right to equal treatment, the right to vote and to be heard, the right to live where they want, to work in the trade of their choice, the right to education and health care, the right to the protection of the law,” said Ramaphosa.
The journey to freedom had been one of relentless struggle, he said.
“It was a difficult and dangerous journey travelled by community activists and union organisers, by traditional leaders and religious groupings, by freedom fighters and underground operatives, by political prisoners and exiles and by friends and supporters across the world. It was a struggle that sought above all else to achieve a South Africa which belongs to all who live in it, black and white.”
Looking back on the past 30 years of freedom, Ramaphosa said there was much to celebrate as millions of South Africans had been lifted out of dire poverty.
More children from poor families were completing schooling, passing matric and going on to study at universities and colleges.
“This has been made possible because we have, as a country, focused on correcting the injustices of the past and meeting the needs of the poor and excluded,” he said.
However, Ramaphosa said the journey was far from complete.
“The rights for which the residents of Sharpeville fought, the rights that are now enshrined in our constitution, have not yet been fully realised for all South Africans. So, as we continue our journey towards a new society — one that is united, democratic, nonracial and non-sexist — we are guided by our Bill of Rights. As we begin the next decade of freedom, we must strive together not only to safeguard the rights of everyone in our country, but to ensure that all may enjoy the equal protection and the equal benefit of these rights,” he said.
Ramaphosa said South Africans must strive together for a society of equals, where none can claim dominance over another and where there is neither privilege nor disadvantage.
“We must strive for a society where neither race nor gender, age, religion, disability, marital status or sexual orientation, determines the circumstances in which a person lives or the opportunities that they have. We must continue our work to redress the injustices of the past, affirming those who have been disadvantaged by unfair discrimination. We must transform our economy so that all people may participate and so that all may benefit, so that all may share in the country’s wealth,” he said.
He said the adoption of South African Sign Language as the 12th official language represents the government's dedication as well as society's desire to enhance the situation and opportunities of people with disabilities.
“If we are to build a society of equals, a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it, we must end the discrimination and intolerance directed at people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. We must resist the efforts of those who want to take us backwards, who express reactionary and hateful views directed at members of the LGBTQI+ community,” said Ramaphosa.
He said South Africa should foster a culture of understanding and acceptance of support and empowerment.
Before Ramaphosa's arrival in Sharpeville, PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso and former ANC secretary-general and now ACT leader Ace Magashule also paid a visit to the Sharpeville Memorial where they too laid wreaths.
