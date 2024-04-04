Politics

Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in Pretoria court, NPA confirms

04 April 2024 - 08:28
A source with insight into the Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula probe says allegedly incriminating documentation was found during the raid at her home in Bruma. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed that Mapisa-Nqakula will make her first court appearance at the Pretoria court. She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister. She denies the accusations.

The Sunday Times reported last month that the Investigating Directorate was investigating the speaker in connection with allegations that she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor. 

The investigation found she allegedly received R2.3m in cash delivered in gift bags by defence businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who is married to a general in the military health service. 

Mapisa-Nqakula bowed to pressure by resigning from her position and as an MP on Wednesday. 

In a statement issued in the name of her political adviser Mike Ramagoma, Mapisa-Nqakula said she had submitted her resignation letter to her deputy, Lechesa Tsenoli, resigning with immediate effect.

Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence, saying she was determined to restore her “good reputation”.

This week Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her was struck off the roll.

TimesLIVE

